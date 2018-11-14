Apple/Face Place’s New Products at IAAPA

Apple Industries brought multiple new money-making machines to IAAPA this week. The company excitedly unveiled a miniature version of its hit Photo Studio Deluxe, the Photo Studio Prism, at the AAMA Gala this year, and has have that along with other items at their booth (#1600).

Print Budii, the company’s new photo-printing kiosk, allows users to send photos from their phones and cameras to the Budii and print them right there. Print Budii will also be the name of Apple Industries’ new division dedicated to digital photo printing, adding another name on top of Face Place to the company’s growing repertoire.

Also, the company is unveiling new Universal Pictures and Marvel licensing content, including a new feature that allows users of their photo booths to transform their picture into a comic book panel. This is all featured in an exclusive new machine, the Marvel Adventure Lab, which will feature characters like Spider-Man, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Through Universal, Apple Industries is releasing photo booth content from films like Jurassic Park, Trolls, Back to the Future, Fast and Furious and more.