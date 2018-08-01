Angermeyer of Betson Passes

George Angermeyer, Betson-Carlstadt’s veteran service manager, died July 26, after a long illness. He’d been in their service department for over 30 years and was only 57 when he passed.

“From the beginning, we recognized George’s superior service skills and he rose steadily to manage all of Betson’s and Raw Thrills service operations but first and foremost he will be remembered as a kind individual who was always there if anyone needed him,” said Bob Geschine, President of H. Betti Industries.

“He was a true friend to everyone that he knew and will be greatly missed,” Bob added. George was born in South Amboy, N.J. and raised in Hazlet. He is survived by his wife Jill and their son Justin.