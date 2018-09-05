Andamiro Unveils 13 New NFLPA Coins

Andamiro’s NFLPA Super Star Football game has been a hit since releasing earlier this year, and now the company has 13 new players to feature, just ahead of tomorrow’s season kickoff. The new players, whose likeness can be won by playing the game, will be Jimmy Garoppolo, Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Deshaun Watson, Adam Thielen, Robby Anderson, Melvin Gordon, Christian McCaffrey, Doug Baldwin and Ryan Tannehill, along with rookies Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley.

They join Andamiro’s original player coins, licensed by the National Football League Players Association. NFLPA Super Star Football Coins launched last year with a souvenir series featuring 60 players. The 13 new coins will be available in August.

“As we know from testing in a cross-section of location types throughout the country, NFLPA Super Star Football Coins is earning very well,” said Andamiro sales and marketing president Drew Maniscalco. “It operates either as a ticket-redemption game or merchandiser, in the latter case, coin collecting is the added incentive to the player.”