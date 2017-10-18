Andamiro Names Montano Marketing Director

Andamiro USA has a new marketing director: Nick Montano, the veteran managing editor of Vending Times. Montano, who will continue to reside in New York, will also support the company’s U.S. sales team in a dual role as sales manager.

“Nick was highly recommended, possesses profound industry insight and is well known by many of our distributors,” said Andamiro USA President of Sales Drew Maniscalco. “He’s a class marketing and media professional who can help us improve the execution of our strategies.”

Montano will enter the company as it verges on its 25th anniversary this year. He begins his assignment effective immediately and will report to Maniscalco, Andamiro USA COO Min Lee and U.S. division President Satinder Bhutani.