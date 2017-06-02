Andamiro Makes Maniscalco Sales Prexy

Drew Maniscalco, the well-liked industry vet who’s entering his third year at Andamiro USA, was recently promoted from VP of Sales and Marketing to President of Sales. According to the company, Drew has played a key role in developing new games that are recognizable to Andamiro’s many customers.

Maniscalco has 30 years of experience in the coin-op industry and has brought that wealth of knowledge to Andamiro in years past, and will continue to do so.

