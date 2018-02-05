AMOA-NY Honors John Margold

The New York operator association has chosen John Margold as the honoree for its annual Man of the Year award. AMOA-NY will celebrate John’s long career in the industry on April 10 at Patrizia’s in midtown Manhattan. He currently serves as AMI Entertainment’s Senior VP of Sales, a position he’s held since 2002. In addition to his years at AMI (formerly Rowe International), John also worked at TouchTunes and NSM America. He also once served as president of the AAMA, during which, he promoted a more effective Government Relations Committee, an effort that still pays dividends for the association today.

As tradition insists, AMOA-NY will choose a Jukebox Artist of the Year to also honor during the ceremony, though no name has been chosen as of yet. You can be sure that Margold will surely be joined by a high caliber artist (past award recipients have included Tony Orlando (that’s John pictured with Orlando at the 2016 AMOA-NY affair), BJ Thomas, Judy Collins, Peter Yarrow and other famous acts). Congratulations on the well-deserved honor, John!