AMOA Member Appreciation; On the Road Deal Ends Today!

AMOA hosted its member appreciation day on Aug. 23, taking time to celebrate the people and businesses that make up the longstanding organization. A day full of live streams and announcements culminated in Matthew Frey from Wintel Inc. in Ft. Thomas, Ky., winning the group’s grand prize: free membership for 2019!

The association is continuing to offer deals, with the final one ending today (Friday, Aug. 31). AMOA members can capitalize on a special discount for the On the Road Continuing Education Program. When registering online, AMOA members just need to enter the code “thanksforbeingawesome” to receive an additional 10 percent off admission.

The Oct. 26-28 program features a long list of gamechangers and influencers from across the industry, and includes a factory tour of Stern Pinball and Arachnid 360, a keynote from Dr. Michael L. Kasavana concerning vending and micromarkets and a host of other classes. The event is held at the Rosemont Hilton just outside O’Hare International airport in Chicago.