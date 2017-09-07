AMOA Golf Tourney Continues Supporting PAC

AMOA has been conducting the Bob Nims Golf Tournament for over 30 years now during the association’s Mid-Year leadership meetings, but in more recent years, the event has also served as a fundraiser for AMOA’s Political Action Committee (PAC). The golf tourney, named in memory of AMOA’s late Past President Bob Nims, will be held on September 10 during AMOA’s Mid-Year Board meetings in Destin, Fla.

AMOA would like to thank the following individuals for donating $100 or more so far:

Gaines Butler, Metro Distributors; Ben Ciaccio, Just Darts, Inc.; Alan Deutschman, A.L.D. Services; Scott Dougherty, D & D Amusement; Danny Glaze, 2-D Vending; Vince Gumma, AVS Companies, Inc.; Mike Hawkins, D & R Star; Bobby Hogin, Hogin Amusements; Jerry Johnston, Amusement Unlimited; Leo Kalyvas, Union Music; Alexander Kress, Benchmark Games; Steve Lyons, Jefferson County Amusement; Robert Nichols, Ryan Family Amusements; Chip O’Hara, Midwest Coin Concepts; Anthony Paszkiewicz, Columbia Music & Games; Marion Paul, Fannie Farkle’s; Lori Schneider, AMOA; Donald Stowe, Midstate Amusement Games; Greg Trent, Beyer & Brown; Laurie Willimas, Staff Music & Amusements.

If you’d like to donate, contact Anne Chouinard at 800/937-2662.