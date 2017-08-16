AMI Promotes Norkus

Broderick Norkus, a 12-year industry veteran and currently AMI Entertainment’s Inside Sales Manager, has been boosted to the job of overall Sales Manager for the jukebox maker.

His responsibilities will include working with Senior VP John Margold developing quarterly promotions for AMI’s customers; daily management of the inside sales team’s operations; collaborating with the company’s regional sales managers to maximize market opportunities; and ultimately, ensuring customer satisfaction.

“Broderick was given an important position in the spring of 2016,” said Margold. “He has embraced the added responsibility and is willing to tackle any challenge. His ‘can-do’ attitude, vast product knowledge and leadership make him an asset to our distributors, operator-partners, and AMI’s internal teams as well.”

Since joining AMI Entertainment in 2005, Norkus has made his way around the company in a variety of capacities. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Business Management from Michigan’s Davenport University, and has since acquired a certification in Project Management from the University of California, Irvine, and a Business Executive certification from the AMOA Notre Dame program.