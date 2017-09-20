Altitude Continues CenterEdge Collaboration

Altitude Trampoline Parks, a nationwide chain, recently installed a CenterEdge Software system at its 30th location, this one in College Station, Texas. The announcement comes on the heels of the grand opening of Altitude’s Texas City, Texas, location, which the company claims is the largest trampoline park in the country at 55,000 sq. ft.

“CenterEdge has been there since Altitude’s beginning and has continued providing support as we’ve grown into a full-fledged trampoline franchise. They make our processes easier and give us detailed insights into each park’s operations to determine what’s working and what we could improve. We’re looking forward to having CenterEdge installed in our newest locations and those to come in the future,” said Courtney Skallerup, Altitude’s Senior VP of Operations.