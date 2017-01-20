After 2016 Acquisitions, AVS Takes a New Name

After a year of rapid expansion, acquiring companies such as Lieberman Distributing, Midwest Equipment Sales and H.A. Franz and Co., American Vending Sales has announced that the company will adopt a new trade name: AVS Companies.

“While it is a big part of our business, AVS has been much more than vending sales for years,” said Vince Gumma, President of AVS Companies. “With the changes we were already making as a result of our new locations, we felt this was the perfect time to re-brand.”

The company has branches near Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Milwaukee and Minneapolis that provide new and used equipment sales, parts and services for the FEC, route and vending industries. For more information, click here.