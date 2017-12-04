AAMA Launches FEC Owner/Operator of the Year Award

The AAMA (American Amusement Machine Assn.) will now be awarding an FEC Owner/Operator of the Year Award in addition to the other coin-op divisions it recognizes. The association says that over the past several years, it has been intentional in creating relevance and value for the FEC community within their group. This award is meant to acknowledge the continued excellence of that sector of the industry and honor those doing the best work.

“The inclusion of the FEC community in the AAMA is a natural fit,” said EVP Pete Gustafson. “They consume a great deal of the products and services our members are creating. Having them included in the conversations that shape the direction of the association makes total sense.”

AAMA will announce the winner at 2018’s Amusement Expo, alongside the association’s traditional manufacturer, distributor and supplier awards. The award will be based on several criteria, including games, attractions food and beverage, marketing, social media presence, charitable activity, safety, staff engagement and interior/exterior design.

Deadline for submitting candidate names is Jan. 2, 2018. The award is limited to AAMA members in good standing as of the deadline.

“We hope to see all of our FEC owner/operators apply for this prestigious award,” concluded Gustafson. “It’s an acknowledgement of the hard work that’s gone into creating an outstanding business and something the winning organization should be extremely proud of receiving.”