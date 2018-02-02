A Larger EAG Show Positively Received

As January wound down, industry members from across the world were returning from what was reported to be another successful EAG International show and Visitor Attractions Expo in London. The event increased in size this year with a larger exhibition floor for a strong contingent of first-time exhibitors who were seeking larger stands to show their wares.

Show organizer Karen Cooke explained that the addition of 17 new exhibitors, along with requests for increased booth space from some of the event’s regulars, resulted in a more expansive show in the ExCel London Exhibition Center.

“The actual number of visitors was on a par with the previous year,” she continued, “but many exhibitors mentioned that the quality of visitors continues to improve. There is little doubt that EAG and VAE has earned a reputation as a show for doing business; and with a quarter of visitors coming from overseas, the show has maintained strong international recognition.”

A strong presence of VR creators and “experience makers” also added to the show’s increased size. VR and amusement pro Kevin Williams presented a full day of seminars exploring the future of the phenomenon. You can read Kevin’s report on the EAG show – covering traditional amusements as well as VR — in RePlay’s March issue.

Interested in next year’s EAG? Planning for EAG International and VAE 2019 is already underway with 2019’s show set to take place Jan. 15-17.