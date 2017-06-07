32nd BullShooter Finals Wrap Up

Arachnid’s annual BullShooter tour celebrated its 32nd anniversary during its championship competition over Memorial Day weekend, May 25-29, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill. Dart players from around the U.S. and seven countries faced off during the five-day tourney and $140,000 in prize money was awarded throughout the week, along with trophies and prizes.

The event kicked off Thursday with a four-man/four-woman team event called “Monsters of the Midway.” Almost 100 teams competed in this contest, starting off the jam-packed weekend with 400 players. Friday played host to the tourney’s Top Gun events such as Cricket Singles in Pro and Pro AA. This single-elimination event drew some great shots from the players, and Francis Emonts from Belgium defeated Alex Reyes from Texas for the win in Men’s.

On Saturday, Arachnid President Sam Zammuto welcomed the players and thanked them for attending, kicking off the main events of the tournament. Sunday morning brought the beginning of the International Team event, always a popular draw in the darting world. Each team was introduced on stage by Zammuto, with teams from the U.S., Croatia, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Canada vying for the global title. The tourney was a white-knuckle event, with Team U.S.A. playing four games and a tie-breaker to win.

Saturday and Sunday also played host to chances for players to let loose a little, with darters dancing, socializing and drinking late into the night.

The next BullShooter Regional tour starts this September, and will once again challenge players around the nation to win the right to attend the 33rd BullShooter Finals.